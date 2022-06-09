5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
NASDAQ FEAM traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.51. 334,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,425. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18.
In other 5E Advanced Materials news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,092,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
5E Advanced Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.
