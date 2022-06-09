$6.09 Billion in Sales Expected for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) will report $6.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.44 billion. ONEOK reported sales of $3.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $23.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.73 billion to $25.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $23.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.07 billion to $25.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 68.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 227.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 56,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,316,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,315 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. ONEOK has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

