$77.17 Million in Sales Expected for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $77.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $85.92 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $325.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.40 million to $355.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $395.74 million, with estimates ranging from $359.20 million to $421.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aris Water Solutions.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

