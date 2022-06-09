$857.64 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) will report sales of $857.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $854.89 million and the highest is $864.70 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $775.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $57,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $182,259.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,130.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,599 shares of company stock valued at $22,751,250. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

GO stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

