$899.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $899.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $874.44 million to $938.58 million. Bread Financial reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BFH opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

