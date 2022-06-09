$899.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) will announce sales of $899.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $874.44 million to $938.58 million. Bread Financial reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.01). Bread Financial had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE BFH opened at $54.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54. Bread Financial has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bread Financial (BFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.