$911.89 Million in Sales Expected for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) will report sales of $911.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $907.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $916.47 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $842.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

CNO opened at $20.18 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.20%.

In other news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,523,000 after buying an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

