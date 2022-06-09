$924.12 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $924.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $956.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $856.80 million. Crocs reported sales of $640.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. Crocs’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.86. Crocs has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $183.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,316 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after acquiring an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crocs by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Crocs by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Crocs by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

