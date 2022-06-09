$95.12 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) to report sales of $95.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.50 million and the lowest is $94.38 million. EverQuote posted sales of $105.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $412.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.96 million to $415.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $484.79 million, with estimates ranging from $463.90 million to $499.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EverQuote.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

EVER stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

In other news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $108,849.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,039,653.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,914 shares of company stock worth $179,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

