$99.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will post sales of $99.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.01 million and the highest is $102.80 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $104.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $429.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.40 million to $429.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $460.13 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $461.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $109,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,297,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,377,000 after acquiring an additional 418,756 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,123,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,288,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

