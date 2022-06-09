AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.38 and the highest is $3.52. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $3.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $14.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $12.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 125.2% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $149.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.52. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $263.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.