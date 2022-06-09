ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE ABM traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.48. 1,698,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,053. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after buying an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 676,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 68,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

