ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

NYSE ABM opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.07. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

ABM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

