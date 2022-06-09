ABVC BioPharma, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (OTCMKTS:ABVC)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABVC BioPharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for ABVC BioPharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.27). ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 287.25% and a negative net margin of 2,145.77%. The company had revenue of ($0.04) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million.

Shares of ABVC stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. ABVC BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABVC BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ABVC BioPharma by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

