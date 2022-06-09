Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,497. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
