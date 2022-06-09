Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at UBS Group to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,497. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 48.05%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

