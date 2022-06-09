AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

