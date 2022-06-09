Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect Adobe to post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter. Adobe has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $3.300-$3.300 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $3.30 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ADBE opened at $428.84 on Thursday. Adobe has a one year low of $370.27 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.71. The stock has a market cap of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.58.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

