Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.33.

Adobe stock opened at $428.84 on Thursday. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.71.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

