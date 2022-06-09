AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Declares Jun 22 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a jun 22 dividend on Thursday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 69.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,476,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,082,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.04. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 865.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

About AGNC Investment (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.