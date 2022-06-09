AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT Raised to €3.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.80 ($3.01) to €3.00 ($3.23) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.75 ($2.96) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.12) to €2.65 ($2.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.76.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIBRF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.