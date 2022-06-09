Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

