AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Coverage Initiated at National Bank Financial

Research analysts at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ABSSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

ABSSF remained flat at $$14.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.06. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

