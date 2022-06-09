Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.01. Airgain posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

AIRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 324,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,028. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.94.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.