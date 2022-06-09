Alastair Hughes Buys 87,733 Shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI) Stock

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Rating) insider Alastair Hughes purchased 87,733 shares of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007.81 ($62,666.43).

SREI stock opened at GBX 56.40 ($0.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £276.97 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.82. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited has a one year low of GBX 45.55 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 61 ($0.76).

Get Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.77. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.