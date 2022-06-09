Albert Erani Sells 20,000 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,278,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,508,565.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Albert Erani sold 100,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $541,000.00.

Shares of ORGO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. 592,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,926. The company has a market capitalization of $692.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $17.50.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,356 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,400,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,456,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,142,000 after acquiring an additional 994,333 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

