Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALDX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
ALDX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.64. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
