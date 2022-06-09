Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALDX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ALDX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $204.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.64. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knoll Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 759,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

