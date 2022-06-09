Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) versus Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Financial Contrast

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allegro MicroSystems and Micron Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Micron Technology 1 3 21 1 2.85

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus target price of $36.83, suggesting a potential upside of 50.52%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $113.04, suggesting a potential upside of 64.78%. Given Micron Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 16.38% 18.12% 14.67% Micron Technology 28.95% 21.15% 15.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Micron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $768.67 million 6.06 $119.41 million $0.61 40.11 Micron Technology $27.71 billion 2.76 $5.86 billion $7.95 8.63

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Allegro MicroSystems on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.