AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:NIE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 142,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,833. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $32.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund ( NYSE:NIE Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

