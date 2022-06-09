Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALSMY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alstom from €50.00 ($53.76) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($40.32) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of Alstom stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Alstom has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

