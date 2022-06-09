Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,991,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,729,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,157,000 after buying an additional 44,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alteryx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,473,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,939,000 after buying an additional 91,182 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after acquiring an additional 175,689 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $57.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

