Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.63.

MO opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

