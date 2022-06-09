Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. Alumina has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $6.99.
About Alumina (Get Rating)
