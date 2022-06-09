AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of AMCX opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $712.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 45.15%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,219,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after buying an additional 701,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,380,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

