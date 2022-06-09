American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

AEO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 5,626,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

