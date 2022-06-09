American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.
AEO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.88. 5,626,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
