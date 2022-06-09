America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.72. 66,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $165.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.75.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,745,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,972,000 after buying an additional 48,763 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart (Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.