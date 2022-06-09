Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) will report $711.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $697.63 million to $724.30 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $654.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 191.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

