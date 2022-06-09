AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $169.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,066,899 shares of company stock worth $910,384,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,546,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,294,000 after acquiring an additional 500,599 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 52.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 41.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.88. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

