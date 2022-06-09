AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Cowen

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABC. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

NYSE ABC opened at $146.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

