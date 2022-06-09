AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Lowered to $170.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.40.

ABC stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $144.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after buying an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,149,000 after buying an additional 232,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

