Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.97 Per Share

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $245.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

