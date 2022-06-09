Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

AMRX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,229. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $969.36 million, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.29 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

