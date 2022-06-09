Amryt Pharma plc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amryt Pharma in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $498.25 million, a P/E ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amryt Pharma by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

