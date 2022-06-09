Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Post $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 346.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.13 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

