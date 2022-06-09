Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.33 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $7.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $64.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.63 million to $102.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $40.07 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 139.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.87%.
NASDAQ ALPN opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,546,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,784,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,960,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Immune Sciences (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
