Analysts Anticipate Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $7.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Automatic Data Processing.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.
In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,023,000 after acquiring an additional 97,374 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ADP opened at $219.99 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $192.18 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average of $221.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
