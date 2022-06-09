Analysts Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $986.50 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported sales of $807.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year sales of $4.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

CLMT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,930,000 after buying an additional 72,785 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after buying an additional 750,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.16. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

