Analysts Anticipate Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) will announce sales of $62.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the highest is $63.77 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $70.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $236.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.40 million to $237.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $261.14 million, with estimates ranging from $255.65 million to $266.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSIIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $56.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSII stock opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $619.12 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 176.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 88,023 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,592,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 247,303 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

