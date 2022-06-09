Analysts Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $113.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.70 million and the highest is $114.50 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $92.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $446.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.80 million to $452.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $522.87 million, with estimates ranging from $457.40 million to $559.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

CNTY stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $261.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 316.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter valued at about $434,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

