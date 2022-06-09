Analysts Anticipate Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 242,903 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 599,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

