Analysts Anticipate Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 379.40% and a negative net margin of 261.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTZ. B. Riley reduced their target price on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrusion by 4.9% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Intrusion has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

