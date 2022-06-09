Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. LSI Industries also posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,289. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $173.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

